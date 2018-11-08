Armenia holds talks with Russian energy ministry and Gazprom over decrease of gas tariff

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is negotiating with Russia’s energy ministry and Gazprom over the decrease of gas tariff, acting minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Garegin Baghramyan told reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting, Armenpress reports.

“At the moment the talks are being held over the formation of gas price on the border and the domestic structure. In order not to harm the negotiations process, I don’t want to say anything at this moment”, the acting minister said.

Asked whether the talks are directed for decreasing the gas tariff for the domestic consumer, the acting minister said the negotiations are being held for reducing the price. “We are trying to hold productive talks”, he said.

Asked whether they hold talks with Gazprom, Garegin Baghramyan said talks are being held both with Gazprom and the Russian energy ministry.

“The talks aim at decreasing the tariff. If we have positive results, we will have a decrease as well”, the acting minister noted.

