Yerevan City Hall dismantles illegally installed private ads and signboards


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan City Hall is dismantling illegally installed commercial signboards in downtown.

Ads that were installed without permits or in violation of legislative requirements are being brought down, City Hall said.

The City Hall once again reminded businesses to apply for permits before installing any signboards in the city.

