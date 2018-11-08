Government to provide funds to CEC, Police and justice ministry for upcoming parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. According to the government’s decision, the Central Electoral Commission (CEC), the Police and justice ministry will receive funds from the reserve fund for the early parliamentary elections which will be held on December 9, Armenpress reports.

The respective decision was made during today’s Cabinet session.

“It is proposed to provide 2,707.144 thousand AMD to the Central Electoral Commission, 10 million AMD to the justice ministry and 234,224.8 thousand AMD to the Police for the preparation and holding of the early parliamentary elections”, acting justice minister Artak Zeynalyan said during the session.

