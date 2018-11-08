Technical safety, organizational violations among causes of fatal military truck crash – preliminary probe

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. All injured servicemen hospitalized in the Zangezur garrison military hospital after the November 7 military truck crash are in satisfactory state. Six of the injured have sustained fractures, and two of them are expected to be transported to the central military hospital, the defense ministry said.

Caretaker defense minister Davit Tonoyan has extended condolences to the families of the four servicemen who were killed in the incident. Tonoyan has said that an internal investigation is underway and preliminary results clearly show that a number of severe violations of technical safety precautions and organization of service are among the causes of the fatal crash. Tonoyan said all those responsible for the deadly incident will be brought to account.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan