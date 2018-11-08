Armenian Ombudsman’s activities form an international best practice – IOI Secretary General

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan participated in the conference dedicated to the activity of torture prevention mechanisms in Copenhagen, Denmark, which was organized by the Association for the Prevention of Torture and the International Ombudsman Institute (IOI), the Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

During the conference the directions for improving the activities of torture prevention mechanisms, as well as the challenges were discussed. The conference participants also discussed the ways on how to improve the activities and contribute to the implementation of proposals made by these mechanisms.

During the event Armenia’s Human Rights Defender introduced the history of his 10-year activity as a torture prevention mechanism, in particularly, highlighting the fundamental changes carried out since 2016. Specific importance was attached to the Armenian Ombudsman’s fundamental reforms carried out in the past two years. In this sense, Arman Tatoyan’s experience was assessed as one of the institutions that carried out the fastest principled reforms across the world.

IOI Secretary General Günther Kräuter noted that Armenia’s Ombudsman is forming an international best practice with his activities. Other officials as well highly valued all the reforms carried out by Tatoyan.

