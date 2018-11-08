Armenian Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia to serve requiem mass in Antelias for Armenia military truck crash victims

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia will serve a requiem mass in commemoration of the servicemen who died in the November 7 military truck crash in Armenia. The mass will be held in the Cathedral of Antelias, Lebanon, Director of Communication and Information Department of the Great House of Cilicia Father Bedros Manouelian said on Facebook.

According to him, Catholicos Aram I was deeply saddened to learn about the incident and he is “praying for the souls of the four killed Armenian young servicemen and on this sad occasion is extending his blessing and condolences to the brave Armenian army and the families of the martyred soldiers.” The Catholicos also wished speedy recovery to the injured servicemen.

Four servicemen died when a military truck overturned in Armenia’s south. The vehicle was carrying 21 soldiers. Eight servicemen have sustained various-degree injuries.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

