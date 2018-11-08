Armenia’s Ashot Vardapetyan to supervise upcoming Carlsen-Caruana World Championship Match in London
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The World Chess Championship match is set to begin in London, UK.
Defending champion Magnus Carlsen will face American challenger Fabiano Caruana.
The opening ceremony of the championship will take place today, while the first match will be played November 9.
FIDE has appointed Armenia’s Ashot Vardapetyan as FIDE Supervisior for the match.
Vardapetyan has supervised the 2012 Anand – Gelfand and 2013 Anand – Carlsen championship matches.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
