French composer Francis Lai dies aged 87


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. French composer, Oscar winner Francis Lai has passed away at the age of 87, the municipality of Nice said, TASS reported.

Lai started writing music at the age of 28. His songs were performed by Edith Piaf, Charles Aznavour and etc.

Variety reports Lai’s plaintive piano melody for “Love Story” the 1970 tearjerker that made stars of Ryan O’Neal and Ali MacGraw, was his biggest hit, earning him an Oscar and a Golden Globe. 

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




