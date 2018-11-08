MISSING CHILD ALERT: Tactical search and rescue team deployed to find 12-year-old from Armenia’s Vanadzor

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The search operations for the 12-year-old missing child in Vanadzor have resumed Thursday morning, emergency situations ministry spokesperson Satenik Asilyan told ARMENPRESS.

“Search and rescue operations have resumed since early morning. A 16-men tactical crew has joined the search from the ministry of emergency situations,” she said.

The 12 year old boy has gone missing in the Armenian town of Vanadzor on November 6, police said.

He was last seen at 19:00, November 6. The boy – Arthur Martirosyan – suffers from autism.

According to a description provided by the family, the child was wearing blue jeans, a red jacket and slippers at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone having any information about the whereabouts of the missing child is urged to dial 911 immediately.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan