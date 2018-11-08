At least six dead in China chemical plant explosion

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. At least six people have been killed when a gas generator station exploded in a chemical plant in Xinle, Hebei province, China.

Another seven people were injured in the incident, Xinhua reports.

The victims have been taken to nearest hospitals. Two of the injured are in critical condition.

The cause of the blast is yet to be determined.

