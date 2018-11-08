Trump fires Attorney General Jeff Sessions

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions, CNN reports.

"At your request I am submitting my resignation," Sessions wrote in a letter to White House chief of staff John Kelly, according to CNN.

Matthew Whitaker will take over as acting attorney general, the President said.

Whitaker is expected to take charge of the Russia investigation and special counsel Robert Mueller from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

"We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our Country well ...We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well! A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date," Trump tweeted.

Sessions was an enforcer of much of the Trump administration's hardline approach on immigration and regularly praised the President's tough words on crime.

But even as he continued to carry out the Trump agenda, his relationship with the President remained strained and fraught for months due to the ongoing Mueller investigation.

Jeff Sessions received the request to resign from Kelly, not Trump, on Wednesday morning, an administration official said

The dismissal came a day after the midterm elections.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan