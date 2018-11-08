Coffee imports to Armenia grow

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. 8660 tons of coffee was imported to Armenia from January to September of the current year. The imports of this year are about 1000 tons more than last year, according to the statistical committee of Armenia.

The largest amount of coffee was imported from Indonesia – 5712 tons.

2353 tons was imported from Vietnam, followed by Russia, Ethiopia and Guatemala.

Unlike the imports indicator, coffee exports from Armenia dropped in the reporting period.

696 tons of coffee was exported from Armenia, while in 2017 the indicator was 857 tons.

Armenia is exporting coffee to Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan.

In the same period, 222 tons of tea was imported to Armenia, an increase of 13 tons.

Tea exports totaled 17 tons against 2017’s 10 tons.

Tea was mostly imported to Armenia from Russia, Sri Lanka, China, Germany, UAE and other countries.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan