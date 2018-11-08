LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-11-18
LONDON, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 November:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1969.00, copper price stood at $6189.00, lead price stood at $1940.00, nickel price stood at $11910.00, tin price stood at $19100.00, zinc price stood at $2526.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 3.77% to $55000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
