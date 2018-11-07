All servicemen injured as a result of RTA taken to Sisian’s hospital –no risks to their lives

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. All the servicemen injured as a result of the car crash on Goris-Kubatli (Vorotan) road have been taken to Sisian’s hospital and there is no risk to their lives, ARMENPRESS reports Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“We are sorry for what has happened. The Armed Forces suffered a great loss, we greatly value the life of each serviceman. We cannot say if the tragedy was a result of a human factor or a technical reason. An investigation will take place and we are confident that if there are guilty, they will be strictly punished. The Armenian Armed Forces carry out an intensive combat preparation and exercises, which also assumes major movements of troops. And unfortunately, in such cases it’s sometimes impossible to evade tragedies.

We permanently feel the sorrow of the loss. The Defense Ministry of Armenia extends condolences to the family members and relatives of the victims”, Hovhannisyan wrote.

4 conscripts have died as a result of the crash. There were 21 servicemen aboard. The crash took place at nearly 13:00.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan