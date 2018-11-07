Three options under consideration for new Secretary General of CSTO, says Putin’s aide

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) countries will debate the issue of appointing a new Secretary General of the organization during the upcoming November 8 summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, Russian’s President Vladimir Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters, according to TASS.

The new Secretary General will replace Armenian general Yuri Khachaturov, who was earlier removed from office.

According to Ushakov, three possible candidates are under consideration.

“The summit will initially be held in a narrow format. The very important issue of a new Secretary General of CSTO will be discussed,” he said, adding that the discussion will proceed in a closed format.

He stressed that the Armenian side is insisting on the option of electing a candidate of Armenia who will hold the position until 2020. In addition, two other options are under consideration – either Russia’s representative Valery Semerikov will be the acting Secretary General until 2020, or a representative of Belarus will be elected to office, since the country is next in line by alphabetical order.

“At this moment it is difficult to predict what decision the leaders of the countries will make,” Ushakov said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan