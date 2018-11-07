French writer Nicolas Mathieu awarded Goncourt prize for literature

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. French writer Nicolas Mathieu, 40, has been awarded the Goncourt literary prize for his second novel - Leurs enfants après eux" ("The children who came after them").

The novel follows the life of a group of adolescents over the span of four summers in the 1990s.

The Prix Goncourt is a prize in French literature, given by the académie Goncourt to the author of "the best and most imaginative prose work of the year".

Four other prizes are also awarded: prix Goncourt du Premier Roman (first novel), prix Goncourt de la Nouvelle (short story), prix Goncourt de la Poésie (poetry) and prix Goncourt de la Biographie (biography). Of the "big six" French literary awards, the Prix Goncourt is the best known and most prestigious.

The other major literary prizes are the Grand Prix du roman de l'Académie française, the Prix Femina, the Prix Renaudot, the Prix Interallié and the Prix Médici.

Edmond de Goncourt, a successful author, critic, and publisher, bequeathed his estate for the foundation and maintenance of the académie Goncourt.

