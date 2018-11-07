Armenia’s tourism potential presented at World Travel Market London 2018

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Tourism Development Foundation of Armenia has initiated the participation of Armenian tour operators to the World Travel Market London 2018 international exhibition on November 5-7 within the framework of the annual program of the State Tourism Committee of the ministry of economic development and investments, the ministry told Armenpress.

In addition to Armenia, Artsakh was also presented at the exhibition in the person of Artsakh’s tourism development agency.

During 2018 Armenia’s tour operators, other representatives of the private sector participated in 6 international tourism exhibitions in Iran, Germany, Dubai, China, Japan, including Profi Travel online exhibition, by the initiative of the Tourism Development Foundation and the support of the State Tourism Committee.

