Citizens of Russia, Netherlands, Serbia, Georgia and Iran released from jails in Armenia under amnesty law


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. 13 foreign nationals have been released from jails in Armenia on November 7, as of 13:00, within the frames of the amnesty law which entered into force on November 6, the department of corrections told Armenpress.

7 of them are citizens of Iran, 2 of Russia, 2 –Georgia, 1 –the Netherlands and 1 – Serbia.

On November 7, as of 13:00, 330 convicts have been released from jails in Armenia on the sidelines of the law on declaring amnesty.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




