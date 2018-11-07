Injured servicemen transported to nearest hospitals

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Injured servicemen in the military truck crash are being transported to the hospitals of Sisian and Goris, defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

“According to preliminary information one has fractures, no one is in severe condition. Additional info will be provided,” he said.

Four servicemen have died in the crash.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan