Yerevan 2019 city budget cut 1,7 billion drams

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan city budget for 2019 has decreased 1,7 billion drams against last year’s budget, deputy Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Sargsyan said during parliamentary debates of the state budget.

“In 2019 our general revenues in terms of the state budget are envisaged at 56,6 billion drams, including loan program amounts, subsidies and subventions,” he said, adding that the two will comprise 13 billion 400 million drams and 8,4 billion drams respectively.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan