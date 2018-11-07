Labor and social affairs ministry’s 2019 budget to increase by over 34 billion AMD

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The 2019 budget of the ministry of labor and social affairs will increase by 34 billion 748 million AMD, deputy minister of labor and social affairs Arsen Manukyan said during the debate of the 2019 state budget draft in the Parliament, Armenpress reports.

“The ministry’s budget will comprise 438 billion 817 million 700 thousand drams. Compared to the previous year, it will increase by 34 billion 748 million drams: this figure was 404 billion 300 million drams in 2018”, the deputy minister said.

He informed that the expenditure for ensuring the employees of state structures and organizations with social packages will comprise 10 billion 619 million AMD: this number is the same compared to 2018.

