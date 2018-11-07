President of Football Federation of Armenia meets FIFA President in Switzerland

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. President of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) Artur Vanetsyan and FFA First Vice-president, general secretary Armen Melikbekyan departed for Zurich, Switzerland at the invitation of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the FFA told Armenpress.

The meeting of the FIFA President and the FFA leadership was held on November 6 during which Artur Vanetsyan and Armen Melikbekyan introduced the football development prospects in Armenia in the coming years.

The programs presented by the FFA were highly appreciated, and the FIFA President stated that they can become exemplary for other countries in case of turning into reality.

The FFA President invited Gianni Infantino to Armenia. According to the preliminary arrangement, the FIFA President’s visit to Armenia will take place in 2019.

