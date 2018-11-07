Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 November

Fatalities reported as military truck crashes in Armenia’s south


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. An Armenian military truck has crashed on the Goris-Kubatli road, defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan confirmed to ARMENPRESS.

He said there are fatalities and injured victims in the crash, but did not specify numbers or if the victims are military.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




