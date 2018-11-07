Tbilisi begins city-wide decorations for New Year holidays

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Tbilisi City Hall is already decorating the Georgian capital for New Year holidays with lightings being installed in streets, Mayor Kakha Kaladze said at a Cabinet meeting.

The decoration works began from the D. Guramishvili Avenue, the part which runs near the Sakartvelo Cinema Theater, up to the Sarajishvili subway station.

The decorating work is scheduled to be completed mid-December.

Last year, the city spent more than 1,1 million dollars on the decorations.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan