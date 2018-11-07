Acting agriculture minister not to participate in snap parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Acting minister of agriculture Gegham Gevorgyan will not participate in the snap parliamentary elections which will be held on December 9, Armenpress reports.

“There wasn’t such a proposal. It’s my personal decision not to participate in the snap parliamentary elections”, the acting minister told reporters in the Parliament.

He said he is not concerned over the fact that other Cabinet members received an offer to be nominated, but he not. “I don’t see anything extraordinary here. If there is a concrete proposal, in concrete conditions, that issue can be discussed”, he said.

Gegham Gevorgyan said he will continue serving as agriculture minister after the elections if the leadership wants.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan