Emergency personnel join police forces in search operation for missing 12-year-old

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Rescuers and emergency personnel from the ministry of emergency situations have joined police in the search operations for 12-year-old Arthur Martirosyan, the ministry said.

The boy, who suffers from autism, was last seen at 19:00, November 6.

According to a description provided by the family, the 12-year-old was wearing jeans, a red jacket and slippers at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone having any information about the whereabouts of the missing child is urged to dial 911 immediately.

