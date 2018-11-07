Arsen Torosyan says ready to continue serving as healthcare minister

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Acting healthcare minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan says he is ready to continue serving as healthcare minister in the government which will be formed after the upcoming parliamentary elections, reports Armenpress.

Commenting on rumors about his resignation, the acting minister said he is still working as an acting minister, and the answer to this question will be given during the formation of the new Cabinet. “At the moment all ministers continue working. And the issue of new appointments will be discussed during the government to be formed after the parliamentary elections”, he said.

Asked whether he wants to continue serving as healthcare minister, Torosyan said: “I am ready”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan