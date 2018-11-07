Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 November

330 convicts, including 13 foreign citizens, released from prisons after pardon as of midday November 7


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. As of 13:00, November 7, 330 convicts have been released from correctional facilities across Armenia after being pardoned by the recently declared clemency, the department of corrections (justice ministry) said.

13 of the 330 are foreign citizens, the department of corrections said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




