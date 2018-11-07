Acting minister of nature protection receives new Ambassador of Sweden

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Acting minister of nature protection Erik Grigoryan received new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Sweden to Armenia Ulrik Tideström and Chargé d'affaires of the Embassy Martin Fredriksson, the ministry told Armenpress.

The acting minister congratulated the Ambassador on appointment and expressed confidence that the cooperation of the two countries in the field will further expand and deepen in the future.

The Ambassador said after assuming office he started his meetings with the nature protection ministry, attaching importance to the mutual cooperation on environmental issues.

The meeting touched upon universal environmental issues, in particular, the climate change and single-use plastic since Armenia is actively engaged in the international processes directed for the solutions of these issues. At the request of the Ambassador, the acting minister introduced the ongoing policy in the field, the main directions and targets of the initiated reforms.

At the end of the meeting the Swedish Ambassador thanked for the reception and affirmed his country’s readiness to support Armenia’s reforms in the field of nature protection.

