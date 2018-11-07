Michael Douglas inducted into Hollywood Walk of Fame

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Michael Douglas joined Hollywood royalty with his proud dad Kirk Douglas closely watching as the actor got his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after 50 years in show business, PEOPLE magazine reported.

The emotional moment was made more special by the presence of his 101-year-old dad and legendary actor Kirk Douglas, who also has his own star on the Walk of Fame.

Michael, 74, thanked his dad for attending his ceremony and grew emotional while speaking about him.

“It means so much to me, Dad, that you’re here today,” he said tearing up. “Thank you for your advice, inspiration, and I’ll say it simply and with all my heart: I’m so proud to be your son.”

Also along for the honor was Michael’s wife of 18 years Catherine Zeta-Jones.

