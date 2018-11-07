‘Russian colleagues provide broad assistance to emergency situations sector’ – caretaker minister meets with Ambassador Kopirkin

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s caretaker minister of emergency situations Felix Tsolakyan held a meeting today with Russia’s Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin, the ministry said.

During the meeting Tsolakyan noted that the friendly relations with the Russian embassy in Armenia have a history of many years for him and he expressed hope that the partnership relations of all times will be continuous also in the emergency situations sector.

The caretaker minister noted that the rescue equipment of the ministry is being regularly modernized through the effectively functioning Armenian-Russian humanitarian response center that is operating as part of the ministry’s system. He said that training of personnel and exchange of practice is also carried out successfully.

“Broad support is being carried out by our Russian colleagues to the emergency situations sector. Soon I will meet with my Russian counterpart, as well as I am planning to visit the Armenian-Russian humanitarian response center soon to get acquainted with its capabilities,” Tsolakyan said.

The Russian ambassador congratulated Tsolakyan on his appointment to office and reiterated the Russian embassy’s readiness to continue deepening partnership in the emergency situations area.

Tsolakyan also addressed the commemorative events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Spitak earthquake, noting that guests from abroad, including Russia, will arrive to Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan