Armenia and Artsakh participate in London World Travel Market

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The London World Travel Market was held in London from November 5 to 7. Every year the event is attended by many countries, more than 50.000 tourism specialists.

The Tourism Development Foundation of Armenia has organized the participation of Armenian tourism agencies to the exhibition, Armenia’s foreign ministry told Armenpress. The Armenian pavilion also presented Artsakh in the person of the Tourism Development Foundation and tourism agency. Numerous guests, representatives of tour companies of other countries, journalists, as well as Armenian community members visited the pavilion.

The representatives of Artsakh completed their participation in the event on November 6 and returned to the homeland, but the companies representing Armenia continue their participation also on November 7.

During the days of Artsakh’s participation, the Azerbaijani side addressed a complaint to the event organizers demanding to withdraw Artsakh name and materials from the pavilion. But the Armenian side kept using Artsakh name and made all materials available to all guests thanks to the work carried out with the event organizers. The Artsakh side managed to successfully present the country’s tourism opportunities, as well as established business ties.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan