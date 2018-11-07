Governmental watchdog fines Veolia Jur 20 million drams for overpriced water meter procurement

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. A governmental watchdog has fined Veolia Jur – the country’s water supply operator – 20 million drams for abuse of dominant position in the market.

State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition chairman Artak Shaboyan unsealed the decision today at a sitting.

According to the commission, the price of water meters imported by the company are three times more expensive than the devices of local production available in the market.

“The commission rules that there is a competition problem here and is demanding to cease this conduct,” Shaboyan said, describing the company’s conduct as “irrational”.

An Armenian-German company called Arazen, a manufacturer of water meters, contacted the commission after being left out of business because of Veolia Jur.

CEO Ara Santrosyan said that their production is of high quality and 90% is being used in Artsakh, and 200,000 units are installed in Georgia.

Arazen has been operating since 2001.

