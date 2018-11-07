Armenian-American Anthony Brindisi from upstate New York elected to U.S. Congress, several other ANCA-endorsed candidates win in midterms

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. According to preliminary results of the US midterms, four Armenian-Americans have been elected and re-elected to Congress.

“Meet the newest Armenian American elected to Congress - upstate New York's Anthony Brindisi.

Brindisi, who has submitted an ANCA Candidate Questionnaire, notes that he looks forward to working with the Armenian American community and other Armenian American members of Congress to advance Armenian American priorities, including Armenian Genocide reaffirmation”, the ANCA said on Facebook.

“With the victory tonight of the Anthony Brindisi For Congress campaign, the upstate New York Democrat will join Congresswoman Anna Eshoo and Congresswoman Jackie Speier in the U.S. House of Representatives”.

Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte was re-elected to the Westbrook City Council in Maine.

“Anna, a refugee who, along with her family, fled the Baku pogroms against their Armenian population in the late 1980's, is an internationally respected advocate for Artsakh freedom. This will be Anna's second term in office”, ANCA said.

A number of others who were endorsed by the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has also been elected to office. Bob Menendez was re-elected to Congress.

“Longtime pro-Armenian champion, ANCA endorsed Senator Senator Bob Menendez wins re-election!

Senator Menendez is the lead author of the Armenian Genocide Resolution, a strong advocate for Artsakh's security and development, and a sharp critic of Ankara and Baku's irresponsible conduct. He personally blocked Senate confirmation of two highly objectionable ambassadorial nominees - Dick Hoagland and Matt Bryza,” ANCA said.

“ANCA endorsed Congressman David G. Valadao wins re-election and will be returning to the U.S. House, where he serves as Armenian Caucus Co-Chairman and has championed the U.S. aid program to Artsakh.

“Congressman John Yarmuth - an ANCA endorsed candidate from the Bluegrass State - wins reelection.

He is a cosponsor of the Armenian Genocide Resolution, condemned the May 2017 Erdogan bodyguard attack on DC protesters, and has called on President Trump to properly commemorate the Armenian Genocide.”

