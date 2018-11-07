Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 November

Armenia’s caretaker PM to visit Kazakhstan for CSTO meeting


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will departs November 8-9 to Kazakhstan on a working trip, Pashinyan’s office said.

He will participate in the upcoming CSTO Collective Security Council session in Astana.

As part of the visit, Pashinyan will also meet with the local Armenian community.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




