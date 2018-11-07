Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 November

Missing Child Alert: Police search for 12-year-old autistic boy in Vanadzor, Armenia


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. A 12 year old boy has gone missing in the Armenian town of Vanadzor on November 6, police said.

He was last seen at 19:00, November 6. The boy – Arthur Martirosyan – suffers from autism.

Police have launched search operations.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

Anyone having any information about the whereabouts of the missing child is urged to dial 911 immediately.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




