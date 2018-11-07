Missing Child Alert: Police search for 12-year-old autistic boy in Vanadzor, Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. A 12 year old boy has gone missing in the Armenian town of Vanadzor on November 6, police said.

He was last seen at 19:00, November 6. The boy – Arthur Martirosyan – suffers from autism.

Police have launched search operations.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

Anyone having any information about the whereabouts of the missing child is urged to dial 911 immediately.

