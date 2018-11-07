Government to provide necessary funds for preparation of snap parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will provide necessary funds for the preparation and holding of the snap parliamentary elections, reports Armenpress.

The respective draft decision is included in the government’s November 8 session agenda.

According to the draft, 2,707.144.2 thousand AMD will be provided to the Central Electoral Commission. 10,000,0 thousand AMD will be provided to the justice ministry and 234,224.8 thousand AMD to the Police from the government’s reserve fund.

The snap parliamentary elections will be held on December 9, 2018.

