Healthcare ministry’s expenditures to increase by 8.1 billion AMD in 2019

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. It is expected to increase the expenditures of the healthcare ministry under the 2019 state budget draft. Most of the funds will be directed for improving the service quality, acting healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan said during the parliamentary debate of the 2019 state budget draft, reports Armenpress.

“88.6 billion AMD will be provided to the healthcare ministry without administrative maintenance costs according to the 2019 state budget draft. This comprises 5.4% of the state budget and nearly 1.30% of the GDP. The expenditures, compared to this year, will increase by 8.1 billion AMD or 10.1% without loan and grant funds. These funds will decrease next year by 2.1 billion AMD, and the expenditures will increase by 10.2 billion AMD”, the acting minister said.

He noted that next year the policy in the healthcare sector will be directed for improving the services of public health, preventing diseases and creating conditions for healthy lifestyle.

The acting minister assured that raising the role of primary care and improving the service quality are going to be the priority tasks of the ministry.29.5% of budgetary funds will be directed for this purpose.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan