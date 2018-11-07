Yerevan City Council to convene next session November 13

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Council will convene its next session on November 13.

Eight issues are included in the agenda.

Discussions will primarily evolve around the construction of a park by the Vardanyan Family Charity Fund.

The City Council will debate the issue of delaying the works due to certain technical issues.

A Russian company in charge of installing fountains has said it won’t carry out the work in the period from November to March citing weather conditions. Thus, the construction will be completed May 1, 2019.

