President of Artsakh holds meeting with Head of Real Estate Cadastre Committee of Armenia


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan received on November 7 Head of the Real Estate Cadastre Committee of Armenia Sarhat Petrosyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting issues relating to the cooperation of the respective structures of the two Armenian states were discussed.

The meeting was also attended by Artsakh’s minister of economy and production infrastructures Levon Grigoryan.

