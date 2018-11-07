7 Iranians released from jail in Armenia under amnesty law
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Seven Iranian citizens have been released from jail in Armenia within the frames of the law on amnesty, IRNA news agency reports.
The Iranian Embassy in Yerevan told the news agency that the move aims at promoting the Iran-Armenia friendly ties.
In addition, the Embassy said freedom or extradition of other Iranian prisoners is being studied within the framework of Armenian government’s general amnesty and agreement to extradite convicts between the two countries.
