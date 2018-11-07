Democrats may get 238 seats in House of Representatives – CNN

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Democratic Party may get 238 seats in the US House of Representatives, while Republicans will have 197, according to a CNN forecast, TASS reported.

If those estimates prove to be true, the Democrats will appoint the speaker and heads of all the House committees.

The Democratic Party’s chances of winning the majority in the House of Representatives during the current midterm elections are now at 82%, according to Fox News.

At the same time, the broadcaster estimates the Republican chances of retaining its majority in the Senate at 69%. CNN, in its turn, projects that the Democrats will not only fail in getting the Senate majority, but will also lose several seats there. According to preliminary information, Republicans have already ousted Democratic senators in Florida, Indiana, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas, but lost one seat in Mississippi.

The midterm elections in the US are taking place on November 6. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 out of the 100 seats in the Senate are up for grabs. In addition, 36 states and three territories are holding gubernatorial elections. Besides, 6,073 state and local officials are also being elected.