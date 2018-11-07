Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 November

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-11-18


LONDON, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 November:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.81% to $1969.00, copper price down by 0.70% to $6189.00, lead price down by 3.58% to $1940.00, nickel price down by 1.08% to $11910.00, tin price down by 0.42% to $19100.00, zinc price down by 2.51% to $2526.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 12.17% to $53000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




