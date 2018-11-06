Armenian businessman Khachatur Sukiasyan has no desire to be represented at the National Assembly of the Cabinet

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian businessman Khachatur Sukiasyan has no plans to participate in the upcoming early parliamentary elections. ARMENPRESS reports answering the question of a reporter, asking if he has plans to participate in the elections, Armenian businessman Khachatur Sukiasyan said,

“I have no desire to be represented either at the National Assembly or the Cabinet. I have pondered on it quite a long time and my current status is very suitable for me”, he said, adding that he has received proposals to participate in the elections, but has denied them.

Referring to the issue about attracting investments, the businessman said that in the past investors were not so comfortable to invest in Armenia, since the law had no power.

“Now law in Armenia has power. The laws in Armenia are excellent but they were not implemented. Some people were able to evade them”, Khachatur Sukiasyan said, emphasizing that investors are very cautious people and did not want to invest in that atmosphere. “But now, when the law has power, the number of investors will rise. Whenever the elections take place and the National Assembly is formed, the investors will start to invest”, he said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan