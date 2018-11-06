Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 November

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-11-18


YEREVAN, 6 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 6 November, USD exchange rate up by 0.36 drams to 487.88 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.29 drams to 556.28 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 7.40 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.77 drams to 636.98 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 16.61 drams to 19328.71 drams. Silver price down by 1.16 drams to 231.13 drams. Platinum price down by 37.04 drams to 13536.76 drams.




