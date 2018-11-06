Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 November

Armenian President invites OSCE/ODIHR and CIS member states’ mission to observe early parliamentary elections


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent official letters to OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger (copy to OSCE/ODIHR Director Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir) and CIS Executive Committee Chairman, Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev inviting the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, as well as the CIS member states’ mission to observe the snap parliamentary elections in Armenia which will be held on December 9, 2018, Sarkissian’s Office told Armenpress.




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration