Caretaker FM holds meeting with ambassadors of Sweden, Finland and Denmark

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s caretaker foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a meeting today with Sweden’s Ambassador Ulrik Tideström (stationed in Tbilisi), Finland’s Ambassador Arja Makkonen (stationed in Helsinki) and Denmark’s Ambassador Ruben Madsen (stationed in Kiev), the foreign ministry said.

At the meeting Mnatsakanyan noted that Armenia attaches great importance to collegial relations with regional countries and reiterated the readiness of the Armenian side to take practical steps for using the existing potential of cooperation with Sweden, Finland and Denmark more productively, especially within the framework of the Armenia-EU relations and the opportunities enabled by the Armenia-EU CEPA.

As priority directions of the partnership agenda in the bilateral and multilateral formats, the sides pointed out the sectors of innovations, high technologies and creative education.

Speaking about the latest political developments in Armenia, Mnatsakanyan emphasized the government’s commitment to continue the reforms process aimed at combating corruption, strengthening the justice system and guaranteeing equality before the law in the social-economic sector.

The caretaker FM presented the Armenian government’s actions for holding the upcoming early elections of parliament in conformity with international standards, attaching importance to the assistance and cooperation of partner countries in this process.

The sides also exchanged ideas over international and regional pressing issues, the situation in Syria and the latest developments around the Iran nuclear deal.

Mnatsakanyan presented Armenia’s stance and approach in the direction of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, reiterating the Armenian side’s commitment to the exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict within he framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

