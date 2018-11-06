Defense ministry to rule out any campaigning attempts at military bases ahead of snap polls

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The defense ministry has sent communiqués to commanders of all military bases across the country on ruling out any influence on the voting of military personnel in the upcoming early elections of parliament and also excluding any kind of campaigning at the bases, caretaker minister of defense Davit Tonoyan told reporters today.

“During legislative changes we will recommend that servicemen get information about candidates and political parties during the time envisaged for television campaigns. Candidates are banned to enter military bases by law, so is campaigning,” he said, adding that all commanders have been reminded in the communiqué about their duties, on what they have the right to do, what not.

He said that all military personnel have been warned that even the attempt to be involved in campaining processes will be punished in the strongest terms by law.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan