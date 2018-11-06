Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 November

81 pardoned convicts released from correctional facilities as of 15:30 as clemency comes into force


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The recently declared clemency came into force today and as of 15:30 eighty-one pardoned convicts have been released from correctional institutions across the country, the department of corrections said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




