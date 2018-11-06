EU reaffirms commitment to Iran nuclear deal

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The European Union doesn’t see a need to amend the Iran nuclear deal and is committed to its implementation, Deputy Director-General of Communications of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas said November 6.

“We remain fully committed to the Iran nuclear deal, and we will carry it out as long as Iran carries it out. This has now been confirmed for the 12th time by the International Atomic Energy Agency, which is the sole institution for giving a competent assessment,” Schinas told reporters in Brussels.

He said that “the EU is jointly working with international partners in order for the deal to be saved”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan